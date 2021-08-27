Mizoram To Get New Hockey Stadium In Aizawl: CM Zoramthanga

A new hockey stadium will be constructed in Mizoram’s Aizawl, Chief Minister Zoramthanga announced on Friday.

He made the announcement after welcoming hockey player Lalremsiami, who returned to the state after participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Zoramthanga reiterated that the government is making massive efforts to develop sports infrastructure in the state.

Currently, the state has only one hockey academy under the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Serchhip district.

Sports minister Robert Romawia Royte said the construction of sports complex at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore is currently in progress at Muallungthu near Aizawl. The complex will also be used a hockey academy, he said.

He also said that a hockey field will also be constructed in Lunglei town at a cost of Rs 100 crore, the foundation stone of which was already laid earlier this month.

Zoramthanga, during the felicitation ceremony of Lalremsiami, said that hockey player is a “source of inspiration” for the youths and that her achievement will revive hockey and encourage more youths to get into the game.

Apart from getting Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, Lalremsiami was also appointed as hockey chief coach (supernumerary) along with a house plot in Kolasib.