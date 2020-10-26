Mizoram to Impose Weeklong Lockdown from Tuesday

The Mizoram Government has imposed a weeklong lockdown at Aizawl Municipal Council (AMC) area from October 27 to November 3 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the area.

The lockdown will come into effect from 4:30 AM of Tuesday till 4:30 AM of November 3 (Tuesday). This was decided after an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Health and Home Minister was held today with the consent of the Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Mizoram has reported 2,493 coronavirus cases till the filing of this report, of which 284 are active cases.

