Mizoram to Reopen Border with Tripura

After more than a month, Mizoram will reopen its inter-state border with Tripura for vehicles transporting goods, said an official on Sunday.

Mizoram has completely sealed its borders with neighbouring countries and states except for Assam at Vairengte and Bairabi a few days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The deputy commissioner of Mamit district Lalrozama said that the new guidelines issued by the state government said that the border with Tripura would be opened at Kanhmun in addition to entry points for Assam at Vairengte and Bairabi for vehicles carrying both essential and non-essential commodities.

The DC said that the district administration is making efforts to deploy a medical team and install a disinfectant chamber.

Mizoram shares a 284km inter-state border with Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. It also shares a porous international border of 722km with Bangladesh and Myanmar.