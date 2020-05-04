Mizoram to Reopen Border with Tripura

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
1

After more than a month, Mizoram will reopen its inter-state border with Tripura for vehicles transporting goods, said an official on Sunday.

Mizoram has completely sealed its borders with neighbouring countries and states except for Assam at Vairengte and Bairabi a few days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The deputy commissioner of Mamit district Lalrozama said that the new guidelines issued by the state government said that the border with Tripura would be opened at Kanhmun in addition to entry points for Assam at Vairengte and Bairabi for vehicles carrying both essential and non-essential commodities.

The DC said that the district administration is making efforts to deploy a medical team and install a disinfectant chamber.

Mizoram shares a 284km inter-state border with Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. It also shares a porous international border of 722km with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Top Stories

Guwahati has just 250 beds

Regional

NRC: woman commits suicide in Bongaigaon

Regional

Childline Foil Child Marriage Attempt in Lanka

Regional

Pulwama attack: Protests, marches continue in Assam

Regional

Black flag to CM: AJYCP members detained

Top Stories

Terror funding: NSCN-IM cadre arrested

Comments
Loading...