A low intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Champhai in Mizoram at 5.31 am on Saturday, said the National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 105 km located 107 east in Champai district, the NCS said.

There are no reports of casualties or damage to property, as of now.

Champai district located on the India-Myanmar border is prone to frequent tremors.