Mizoram Urges Centre’s Support To Lift “Economic Blockade”

The Mizoram government on Wednesday urged the Centre’s intervention for lifting an economic blockade staged in Barak Valley after the violent clash along the inter-state border killing seven people, including six Assam Police personnel and over 65 people, including an SP, injured on Monday.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi said that National Highway 306, which connects the state with the rest of the country, has been blocked in Assam since July 26.

“The blockade is adversely affecting the livelihood of the people of Mizoram. The movement of vehicles along other routes connecting Mizoram and Assam has also been blocked inside Assam. It has also been reported that unknown miscreants from Assam have destroyed and removed railway tracks at Mohammedpur and Ramnathpur railway stations in Assam’s Hailakandi district, the only railway line connecting Bairabi railway station in Mizoram’s Kolasib district,” the letter read.

The letter stated that no state agency or entity or general public has the right to block them and restrict the movement of people and goods passing through national highways and railroads.

“In this regard, it is requested that the Government of India may kindly intervene and instruct the Government of Assam to take necessary action for the immediate removal of the blockade so as to ensure resumption of the movement of goods and passengers along the national highway and railway line,” the letter said.

“It is reported with serious concern that Assam has been indulging in the practice of imposing economic blockade merely because of the fact that the main supply routes i.e the national highways and railway lines are passing through the state. Incidents like this have occurred numerous times in the past in connection with other incidents,” it said.

Notably, the letter mentioned that a “state-sponsored” economic blockade was earlier imposed by Assam from October 17 to November 11 last year which had seriously and adversely affected the livelihood of the people of Mizoram, resulting in various hardships.