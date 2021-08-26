Covid 19Top Stories

Mizoram’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Still Above 9%

By Pratidin Bureau

Mizoram on Thursday reported 794 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, a Health Department official said. The new cases were detected after testing 8,388 samples, recording a positivity rate of 9.47 per cent.

Among the new patients were 198 children, he said.

The state has so far reported 54,851 cases OF covid-19 and 202 deaths, the official said.

Related News

Yahoo Shuts Down News Websites in India

Guwahati-Naharlagun Train Services to Resume from September…

Tolo News Reporter Ziar Yaad Attacked by Taliban, Report of…

Assam: RailTel Launches AI-Based Attendance for 48,000 Govt…

Aizawl registered the highest number of new cases at 428.

There are 7,082 active cases in the state at present, while 47,567 patients have recovered so far.

The recovery rate is 86.72 per cent.

ALSO READ: Guwahati-Naharlagun Train Services to Resume from September 1

You might also like
Assam

Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates handloom cluster project

National

Wellbeing Of India Impinge On Delivering Benefits Of Development: Vice Prez On I-Day

Assam

Flood claims one life in Assam

Assam

Tripura: Truck Driver Beaten To Death By Miscreants

Top Stories

PM Modi Asks Students To Shed Exam Fear

Assam

73% voter turnout in Mizoram, 65.5% in MP