Mizoram’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Still Above 9%

Mizoram on Thursday reported 794 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, a Health Department official said. The new cases were detected after testing 8,388 samples, recording a positivity rate of 9.47 per cent.

Among the new patients were 198 children, he said.

The state has so far reported 54,851 cases OF covid-19 and 202 deaths, the official said.

Aizawl registered the highest number of new cases at 428.



There are 7,082 active cases in the state at present, while 47,567 patients have recovered so far.

The recovery rate is 86.72 per cent.

ALSO READ: Guwahati-Naharlagun Train Services to Resume from September 1