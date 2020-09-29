Mizoram’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 1,958

Mizoram reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 including 25 security personnel, taking the state’s tally to 1,958 on Tuesday, informed health department official.

Forty-three new cases were reported in Aizawl district, while seven fresh infections were registered in Lunglei, he said.



Fourteen personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), seven of Border Security Force (BSF), three of Assam Rifles, and one of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are among the new patients, the official said.



The state now has 499 active coronavirus cases, including 211 security personnel, while 1,459 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.



The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 74.52 percent, the official said.



A total of 75,552 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till Monday evening, he said.