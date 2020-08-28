Mizoram’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 1000 Marks

Mizoram crossed 1000 marks in the COVID-19 tally after 29 new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours. The new cases pushed the tally to 1003, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations.

Of the new cases, 26 have been reported from Aizawl district while 1 from Lunglei and 2 cases have been reported from Mamit district.

With the new cases, the active cases in the state now stand at 503 while 500 patients have recovered from the disease.

