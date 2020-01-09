MLA Nabanita Handique’s dance goes viral on social media

A video of recently elected Sonari BJP MLA Nabanita Handique went viral on social media, where the MLA can be seen dancing to the tune of a Bollywood number.

Nabanita Handique, the MLA was seen dancing to the tune of the famous song ‘Dafli Wale Dafli Baja’ with much enthusiasm. She was seen holding a plate instead of tambourine. She was also joined by the crowd, who cheered the MLA.

Soon after the dance video surfaced on the internet, reactions started to pour in.

It may be mentioned here that she invited criticism after she took a nap in the assembly on her very first day on November 28.