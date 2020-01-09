MLA Nabanita Handique’s dance goes viral on social media

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
MLA Nabanita Handique’s dance goes viral on social media
1,314

A video of recently elected Sonari BJP MLA Nabanita Handique went viral on social media, where the MLA can be seen dancing to the tune of a Bollywood number.

Nabanita Handique, the MLA was seen dancing to the tune of the famous song ‘Dafli Wale Dafli Baja’ with much enthusiasm. She was seen holding a plate instead of tambourine. She was also joined by the crowd, who cheered the MLA.

Soon after the dance video surfaced on the internet, reactions started to pour in.

It may be mentioned here that she invited criticism after she took a nap in the assembly on her very first day on November 28.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Assam Floods | Actress Seema Donates Rs 5 Lakh

Business

China and Japan to join EU in talks amid dangers of trade war

Regional

India to deport 23 Rohingya from Assam

Regional

India Vanquish Windies in 1st ODI

Regional

Ghost of faulty roll reappears

Regional

Amingaon: Man dies in accident

Comments
Loading...