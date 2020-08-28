Top StoriesRegional

MLA Pabindra Deka Not To Change Party

By Pratidin Bureau
51

AGP MLA Pabindra Deka on Friday expressed his dissatisfaction over the formation of new small political parties. He said will not join any new political party, even if Prafulla Kumar Mahanta forms one.

Deka also expressed his displeasure over the celebrities joining political parties, adding that he supports Himanta Biswa Sharma’s comment on Zubeen Garg that he should join neither Congress nor BJP.

Deka who was not invited in the AGP party meeting held recently has expressed his regret for not being able to attend it.

Related News

Assam: Govt Employees To Attend Office on Saturdays

Assam May Soon Face Another Lockdown

New Rules Announced For Domestic Flights

Assam Govt Appoints 5319 LP, UP Teachers

“All decisions in the party were pre-determined,” said Deka.

Deka affirms that he will remain a member of the AGP party.

You might also like
Regional

CAB : KMSS, AJYCP meet Jairam Ramesh

Top Stories

Priyanka earns Rs 1.87 crore per Instagram post

Top Stories

Delhi-Dhaka Talks Over NE illegal immigration issue

National

Telangana directs municipal bodies to ban plastic in civic offices

Top Stories

MHA extends ban on NDFB for 5 years

Regional

Congress MLAs come to Assembly wearing onion-garlands

Comments
Loading...