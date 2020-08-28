MLA Pabindra Deka Not To Change Party

AGP MLA Pabindra Deka on Friday expressed his dissatisfaction over the formation of new small political parties. He said will not join any new political party, even if Prafulla Kumar Mahanta forms one.

Deka also expressed his displeasure over the celebrities joining political parties, adding that he supports Himanta Biswa Sharma’s comment on Zubeen Garg that he should join neither Congress nor BJP.

Deka who was not invited in the AGP party meeting held recently has expressed his regret for not being able to attend it.

“All decisions in the party were pre-determined,” said Deka.

Deka affirms that he will remain a member of the AGP party.