MLA Shashikanta Das Served Show Cause Notice

A show-cause notice was served to Congress MLA Shashikanta Das after Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Das would quit the party and was likely to join BJP.

The issue was raised at the Congress Legislative Party meeting where the MLA from Raha constituency was alleged to have felicitated the CM with a ‘gamosa’ without the knowledge of the party.

Further discussions on the issues to be presented on the next day were held at the meeting.

Notably, CM Sarma had said that Das would not join BJP immediately. He would be with the ruling party and would cooperate in the party works, he said.

The chief minister further said that the government will provide every kind of help to the MLA for the development of the constituency.

ALSO READ: Assam: Group Of Men Set Girl On Fire At NH 36 In Barpeta