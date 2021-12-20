MLA Shashikanta Das Served Show Cause Notice

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
MLA Congress

A show-cause notice was served to Congress MLA Shashikanta Das after Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Das would quit the party and was likely to join BJP.

The issue was raised at the Congress Legislative Party meeting where the MLA from Raha constituency was alleged to have felicitated the CM with a ‘gamosa’ without the knowledge of the party.

Further discussions on the issues to be presented on the next day were held at the meeting.

Related News

Assam: Group Of Men Set Girl On Fire At NH 36 In Barpeta

Nagaland Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking To Repeal AFSPA

Assam: 94 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.27 %

Assam: 1 Dead On Spot As Speeding Car Hits Bike In Nagaon

Notably, CM Sarma had said that Das would not join BJP immediately. He would be with the ruling party and would cooperate in the party works, he said.

The chief minister further said that the government will provide every kind of help to the MLA for the development of the constituency.

ALSO READ: Assam: Group Of Men Set Girl On Fire At NH 36 In Barpeta

You might also like
Top Stories

1000+ Vacancies Under PNRD Assam

Assam

Noted Assamese Poet Nilmani Phookan Wins Jnanpith Award

Business

New drug launched to treat Black Fungus: Mankind Pharma

Assam

Guwahati: Class 12 Students Demand Uniform Evaluation Formula for Betterment Exam

Top Stories

Assam Reported 767 New Covid-19 Cases

Assam

Meghalaya: 33 New Cases of COVID-19 Detected