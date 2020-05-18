MLAs Report Card to be Monitored Before Issuing Tickets: Ranjit Dass

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh President Ranjit Dass on Monday launched WhatsApp No and website for the public to submit report card of 126 BJP MLAs and opposition MLAs.

Addressing the media today, the BJP President said that the state BJP will monitor all the works of MLAs as per the instruction of JP Nadda. Nadda also instructed that the works of alliance parties should also be monitored.

Dass also launched a WhatsApp number- 8011126043 to submit the report card or it can also be submitted on the website- www.mlareportcard.in He further stated that the report card will be handed over to Nadda.

“The MLA whose work will not be satisfactory will not be issued with MLA ticket for the upcoming election. The report cards of the ministers will be monitored by the government,” Dass added.

Reacting on the opposition’s comment on migrant workers, Dass said that the Congress has started politicizing the issue.