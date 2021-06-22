MLA’s With No Govt Residence to Get Rs. 25,000 per Month: Biswajit Daimary

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary announced that MLAs who did not get a government residence at newly constructed buildings of MLA colony will receive Rs 25,000 each month from the government if they manage their own residence.

There have been conflicts among the MLAs of Assam Legislative Assembly regarding their government residences after many failed to book a residence of their choice among newly erected buildings.

However Biswajit Daimary has presented this new solution to end the confusion once for all by announcing Rs. 25,000 every month to the Legislators.

As per reports, Legislators have been upset about not getting a new residence even before their oath-taking ceremony.

Moreover, it was reported how families of many legislators visited the under constructed building frequently to book a residence of their choice.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary further informed that the order came into force with immediate effect and if any legislator wants to go for a rented apartment the next day itself, they will get the compensation of Rs 25,000 from the government.