MMCH To Shut Down from January 1, 2022: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the services at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) will be shut from January 1, 2022. Visiting Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday night, the chief minister said that the MMCH will be shut down as the construction for the 2nd medical college will begin in GMCH.

He further stated that the Pandu FRU and Dhirenpara hospital will be operational for the patients undergoing treatment at MMCH under GMCH. “The doctors of MMCH will be able to provide services to the patients at Pandu FRU and Dhirenpara hospital,” he added.

“Services at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital will be shut from Jan 1, 2022 as construction of Guwahati’s 2nd medical college will begin. Pandu FRU & the hospital at Dhirenpara will be run by GMCH for the patients undergoing treatment at MMCH,” he tweeted.

The chief minister further added that both the hospitals will be run by GMCH. “We have received complaints that the doctors of GMCH were doing duties in nursing homes. No government doctors will be able to do private duties during their duty time in the government hospitals. No doctors will be able to leave duty early,” he said.

CM Sarma further informed that the new services of the superspecialty hospital of GMCH will be operational from February, 2022.

Speaking on the Omicron variant, CM Sarma said that the state government has no such separate SOPs and that the SOP issued by the Centre will be followed by the state.

ALSO READ: Omicron Cases in India Rises to 126