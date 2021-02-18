Top StoriesRegional

MNF Sweeps Aizawl Municipal Polls Again

By Pratidin Bureau
The Mizo National Front on Thursday swept the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls by securing out of 19 wards.

For consecutive three years, MNF has been winning the Municipal polls and it won the same number of seats it had won in the polls held in 2015.

As per the civic body polls results declared after counting Thursday, main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), which fought on all the 19 wards, won 5, while the Congress, which fielded 19 candidates, including 2 incumbent councillors, bagged 2.The BJP, which contested 9 seats, did not win a single seat, PTI reported.

