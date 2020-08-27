Mobile App For NCC Cadets Launched

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched the Directorate General National Cadet Corps (DGNCC) mobile training app which is aimed at conducting online training of cadet as their usual training had to be suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In view of the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19, training of NCC cadets has been affected adversely as it is mostly contact-based. Since schools and colleges are not likely to open in the near future, a need was felt that training of NCC cadets should be imparted utilising the digital medium,” said the defence ministry in a statement.

The DGNCC app provides entire training material for NCC cadets on one platform including syllabus, training videos etc. The app is also made interactive by including a query option. A cadet can post his/her question and the same will be answered by a panel of qualified instructors.

During the launch of the app, Singh interacted with NCC cadets via video conferencing and said the app would be useful for digital learning and help overcome the difficulties posed by the pandemic.