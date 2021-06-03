A mobile clinic is being built on a boat in Majuli which will operate in the remote Char-Chapari areas bordering Gohpur and Majuli.

This boat clinic will be having all the necessary facilities that a government hospital does. The boat clinic, which was constructed at a cost of Rs. 36 lakhs, has been completed by 6 Majuli Shalmara artists in 5 months and 10 days.

An NGO called Karuna Trust of Bengaluru, will donate completely free of cost health service for the treatment of people in these remote areas.

The two-storey boat clinic, built under the management of Dhruv Goswami, a social worker from Majuli, has 9 rooms in total. This boat clinic will serve as a life giver at this time of crisis to the people.

The 65-foot-long and 18-foot-wide clinic has a doctor’s room, a maternity ward, an OPT, a labour room, a room for nurses, a laboratory room, a pharmacy room, a cold-controlled room, a staff room, two toilets, and special facilities to carry ambulances. The boat clinic is mechanised with modern and sophisticated engines.

This mobile hospital will have all the facilities of a government hospital. The boat clinic will be a lifeline for patients in remote areas who have been deprived of medical treatment for years, as well as for the delivery of babies. Today, this boat Hospital will be moved from Majuli to Gohpur. With this innovation, people are hopeful that a new era will begin.