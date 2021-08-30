Mobile Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Introduced In Guwahati

Mobile Covid-19 vaccination system has been introduced on Monday in Guwahati of Assam for the vaccination of citizens.

The vaccination arrangement has been made in the city to vaccinate the people on Monday and Tuesday in various areas of Guwahati.

According to sources, the programme has been started from today and is divided into five divisions.

This new vaccination system has also divided the Capital division and the Dhirenpara division.

Meanwhile, Assam on Sunday recorded 293 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 5,702. The positivity rate of the state is 0.74 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 39,337 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Four deaths were reported today, while, 674 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (74), Jorhat (28), Sivasagar (23) and Nalbari (21).

One deaths were reported from Cachar, Hojai, Kamrup Metro and Udalguri.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,75,629 with a recovery rate of 97.84 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,640 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,88,318.