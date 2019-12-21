Mobile internet services resumed in Meghalaya

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
After almost eight days, mobile internet services have been resumed in Meghalaya. The internet services were snapped in the wake of violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The ban on mobile internet and mass messaging services was lifted at around 7 PM on Friday due to improvement in law and order situation, informed senior government officials.

According to sources, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma reviewed the law and order situation in the State with senior home department officials and issued instructions for restoring mobile internet and messaging services in the State.

