Mobile Internet services suspended again in Kashmir

Once again, the 2G mobile Internet services have been suspended in Kashmir from Wednesday evening.

It may be mentioned here that last week, on the death anniversary of parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and JKLF leader Maqbool Bhat, the Internet was also suspended.

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities restored the 2G mobile Internet last month for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. However, the broadband internet service continues to remain suspended.

Also, social media has been blocked and only whitelisted websites are accessible on the Internet.