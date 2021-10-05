Model Rajkanya Doesn’t Turns Up At Dispur PS Citing Medical Grounds

Model Rajkanya Baruah has said that she has been admitted to ICU unit of GNRC after severe illness. Rajkanya, who has been summoned to Dispur Police Station, will not be present there.

Rajkanya’s mother has asked for two weeks’ time. The truth behind her situation is suspected as this might be an attempt to hide her.

Rajkanya Baruah, a former Femina Miss India finalist 2016, had on Saturday, ran over 9 PWD workers with her speeding car in an inebriated condition. The incident took place in Guwahati’s Rukminigaon where the workers were repairing the road ahead of VP Venkaiah Naidu’s visit. She was granted bail within 24 hours of the incident due to inaccuracy of the FIR.

On the other hand, after two police officers were reserve closed due to negligence in writing FIR, the matter has been sent to SI Jogananda Bodo for a fresh investigation.

