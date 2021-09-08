PM Modi, Amit Shah “Continuously Monitoring” Assam Ferry Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other ministers from the central cabinet have expressed their anguish on learning about the tragic boat accident that occurred along the Neamatighat-Kamlabari route in the Jorhat and Majuli districts of Assam on Wednesday afternoon.

Atleast four passengers have succumbed to the accident, while rescue operations by both NDRF and SDRF are underway. ADG NDRF Satya N. Pradhan said approximately 120 passengers were on board.

“Saddened by the boat accident in Assam. All possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also expressed his sadness and informed that the Prime Minister is taking regular updates on the matter.

“Extremely saddened to hear about a tragic boat accident in Jorhat, Assam. PM @narendramodi Ji taking updates and State govt is continuously monitoring the situation and deployed a rescue team for immediate relief. I pray for everyone’s safety,”

অসমত সংঘটিত নাওঁ দুৰ্ঘটনাই শোকাহত কৰিছে। যাত্ৰীসকলক উদ্ধাৰ কৰাৰ বাবে সম্ভৱপৰ সকলো প্ৰয়াস কৰি থকা হৈছে। সকলোৰে সুৰক্ষা আৰু কল্যাণৰ বাবে প্ৰাৰ্থনা জনাইছো। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2021

Anguished to learn about the tragic boat accident in Assam. Have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa, the state administration is doing everything possible to rescue the people. We are continuously monitoring the situation. Also assured full support from the central government. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Chief Minister and said the state has the Centre’s full support.

In response to the tweets, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Grateful Adarniya Pradhan Mantri ji for your concern. I am personally supervising the rescue operations and our officials are on the ground to ensure expeditious completion. All the injured are being diligently attended to”.

Dr. Sarma also informed, “Adarniya HM Sri @AmitShah had kindly called to enquire about the accident in Nimati Ghat and took an update on the rescue operations and conditions of those rescued so far. He said the Central Government is ready to lend all possible help. Grateful to him”.