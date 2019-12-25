National

Modi criticises anti-CAA protesters

By Pratidin Bureau
Condemning the violence in Uttar Pradesh during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which was passed by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that there was a need to introspect.

“People who damaged public property and were involved in violence in the name of protest in UP should introspect if what they did was right,” Modi said during his address in Lucknow.

It may be mentioned here that as many as eighteen people have died across Uttar Pradesh in protests against the law which was passed by Parliament. According to UP government authorities, properties worth around Rs. 100 crore were damaged in seven districts of the State.

