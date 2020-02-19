Modi makes surprise visit to ‘Hunar Haat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a surprise visit to ‘Hunar Haat’ at Rajpath and interacted with artisans. The PM also relished ‘litti-chokha’ and ‘kulhad’ tea at Hunar Haat.

The ‘Hunar Haat’ is being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. PM Modi along with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a round of the ‘Hunar Haat’ to interact with master craftsmen and artisans.

Trying my hand at some music in #HunarHaat… pic.twitter.com/LQDV2DWcyO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

According to reports, the PM ate ‘litti-chokha’, a popular Bihari dish made of wheat flour and stuffed with ‘sattu’. He paid Rs. 120 for it. He also had tea served in ‘kulhad’ with Minister Naqvi and paid Rs. 40 for two cups.

Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea… #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/KGJSNJAyNu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

“Spent a wonderful afternoon at Hunar Haat on India Gate. It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food! Do visit it,” PM Modi tweeted.