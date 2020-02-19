National

Modi makes surprise visit to ‘Hunar Haat’

By Pratidin Bureau
127

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a surprise visit to ‘Hunar Haat’ at Rajpath and interacted with artisans. The PM also relished ‘litti-chokha’ and ‘kulhad’ tea at Hunar Haat.

The ‘Hunar Haat’ is being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. PM Modi along with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a round of the ‘Hunar Haat’ to interact with master craftsmen and artisans.

According to reports, the PM ate ‘litti-chokha’, a popular Bihari dish made of wheat flour and stuffed with ‘sattu’. He paid Rs. 120 for it. He also had tea served in ‘kulhad’ with Minister Naqvi and paid Rs. 40 for two cups.

“Spent a wonderful afternoon at Hunar Haat on India Gate. It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food! Do visit it,” PM Modi tweeted.

