Modi Reiterates His Stand On CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP-led NDA government would continue to stand by the decisions on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Article 370 despites its continuous pressure from different forces.

He said this at a public meeting during his day-long visit in Varanasi on Sunday.

“Be it the decision on Article 370 of the Citizenship Amendment Act, it was necessary for the interest of the country. Despite the pressure, we stand by our decision and will remain so”, Modi said.

On construction on Ram Mandir, “A trust has been formed for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. This trust will work rapidly”, Modi added.

In Varanasi, Modi launched the foundation of 50 projects worth Rs. 1,254 crores, Flagged of the ‘Maha Kaal Express’, inaugurated a 430-bed super-specialty government. Further, Modi said, “A trust has been formed for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. This trust will work rapidly”.