Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that he would share a video message with the people of the nation on Friday morning. Taking to his Twitter account, the PM informed that the video message will be shared at around 9 AM tomorrow.

“At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians,” he wrote.

कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, the PM had held a meeting with the chief ministers of all the States on the COVID-19 pandemic via video-conferencing.