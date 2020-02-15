Modi’s awkward handshake with Portuguese Prez

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa in the national capital.

A video of Modi and Sousa’s handshake started doing rounds on the Internet late last evening and netizens couldn’t help but laugh at the awkward exchange.

The Portugese Prime Minister was in the country to discuss strengthening bilateral ties with India in areas including trade and investment. Both the leaders also witnessed exchange of agreements between the two countries.

The meeting was to discuss a broader roadmap into deepening relations between the two countries. However, the highlight; which captured eyes on social media and left everyone in splits, was the two PM’s handshake.