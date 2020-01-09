Modi’s visit was never confirmed: Himanta

Responding to allegations that PM Modi called off his Assam visit due to anti-CAA protests, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that his visit was never confirmed.

NEDA Convener and Assam minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “From where does this question arise when the Prime Minister never confirmed his visit. How can you call it cancellation, if it was not confirmed?”

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi tweeted, “Prime Minister Modi cancels his second visit to Guwahati in two months. Clearly BJP does not want a repeat of the cancelled T-20 cricket match in Guwahati where the audience booed the BJP CM Sarbananda Sonowal, FM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BCCI Secretary.”

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be present at the opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.