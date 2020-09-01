Top StoriesEntertainmentHealth

‘Mohan’ of Beharbari Outpost Tests COVID+ve

By Pratidin Bureau
Deepjyoti Keot, one who plays the character of Mohan in the popular Assamese comedy drama Beharbari Outpost, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Announcing this on social media, the immensely popular actor said that the only saving grace is that he didn’t go to home for the past two weeks and so there was no real danger of anyone from his family getting infected from him.

He added that his friends also didn’t come in contact with him recently.  

He, however, urged everyone who may have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Mur covid19 positive…Atai Montu val lagise 14 din ghoroloi jua nasilu ru Logor khini kunu mur sporkhot aha nasil…..

Deepjyoti Keot ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, ಸೆಪ್ಟೆಂಬರ್ 1, 2020

Another actor from the said drama Siddhartha Sharma, who plays the character of K.K., has also contracted the virus.

