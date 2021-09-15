Mohanbari-Tinsukia Highway Identified for Emergency Landing of Fighter Jets

The Mohanbari-Tinsukia highway in Upper Assam has been identified for developing into an emergency aircraft landing strip by the Centre for the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircrafts.

The Mohanbari-Tinsukia highway is among the 12 national highways identified by the Centre for emergency landing of fighter aircrafts. The highway traverses through the IAF’s Chabua Air Force station.

Moreover, four other roads in Assam have also been identified for landing IAF aircrafts during emergency situations.

The roads identified are: Jorhat-Baraghat road, Bagdogra-Hashimara road, Hashimara-Tezpur route and Hashimara-Guwahati road.

The other places in India which are going to be developed for emergency landing of aircrafts are the Phalodi-Jaisalmer road and Barmer-Jaisalmer road in Rajasthan, Kharagpur-Balasore road in West Bengal, Kharagpur-Keonjhar road and near PanagarhKKD, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and on Puducherry road, in Andhra Pradesh on Nellore–Ongole road and Ongole–Chilakaluripet road, Mandi Dabwali to Odhan road in Haryana, near Sangrur in Punjab, on Bhuj-Naliya road and on Surat-Baroda road in Gujarat, in Jammu and Kashmir in the Banihal-Srinagar road and Leh/Nyoma area.

