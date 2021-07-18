Monsoon Session 2021: 38 Pending, 17 New Bills In Parliament

The monsoon session for 2021-2022 will start from tomorrow at the Parliament. This time the government will take the initiative to introduce 17 new bills in the country, while 38 Bills are pending in Parliament.

The session will begin following all the Covid protocols in both the houses of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The monsoon session will start from 19 July and will last till 13 August in both the houses, said sources.

Ahead of the seesion, an All-Party meeting took place today with discussions on which subjects to be bought up during the session tomorrow.

More than 40 leaders from 33 parties said to have attended the All-Party Meeting with the PM today.

The issues that will be raised from the opposition parties will be based on Price Hike, Covid Vaccination and Economic Condition of the nation.

Congress Leader Ripun Bora from Assam said that the party will raise issues and problems that Assam is going though currently, in the house.

The Congress leader also stated that he has sent a letter to the Prime Minister Modi regarding the nationality of Minister Nishith Pramanik.

He urged the PM to probe in the Minister’s nationality.