Monsoon Session of Parliament Begins Today

The 18-day monsoon session of the Parliament will begin today amidst strict safety protocols necessitated by the ongoing pandemic.

The session, first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 contagion, will last for 4 hours each day for both the houses – Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The session for Rajya Sabha is slated for 9AM to 1PM and that for the Lower House is slated for 3PM to 7PM. However, just for the first, Lok Sabha will assemble in the morning session.

Interestingly, this monsoon session has been staggered in few ways in view of the pandemic. While Zero Hour has been reduced by half, Question Hour has been done away with. Scrapping of the Question Hour has been a cause of great disappointment for the opposition.

The session reportedly will take up 18 bills and financial items for discussion. Some of these bills are supposed to replace the ordinances that were promulgated since the Parliament was adjourned indefinitely in March due to the unprecedented circumstances spawned by the pandemic.

Some of the important safety measures to be adopted in both the houses include maintaining social distancing in the galleries, use of mobile app for giving attendance and seats separated by poly-carbon sheets.