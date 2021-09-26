NationalTop Stories

Month Long Nationwide Clean Drive From Oct 1: Anurag Thakur

By Pratidin Bureau

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday announced a month-long nationwide Clean India Drive from October 1 to get rid of single use plastic and other waste, reported PTI.

Thakur announced this in a tweet where he wrote, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness! As we celebrate #AmritMahotsav of 75 years of Indepependence, I urge everybody to join Clean India Drive from 1st-31st October to realize dream of plastic free India.”

Anurag Thakur said that this will be the largest cleanliness drive in the world in which more that 75 lakh tonnes of waste, primarily plastic waste, from different parts of the country will be collected and further processed in a ‘Waste to Wealth’ model.

