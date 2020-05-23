More COVID hospitals as number swells

Assam has fast made arrangement for new dedicated COVID hospitals as the Corona positive number has swelled dramatically in the past 72 hours threatening a major crisis of bed in the next fortnight.

As the bed in the Mahendra Mohan Chaudhury hospital is fast getting filled up, from 5 pm today, the TB hospital of Ulubari will up as a COVID hospital. It has 120 beds.

Visited Kalapahar Hospital along with MoS @Pijush_hazarika. It is being converted into fully functional #COVID19 facility, to work under GMCH from today. 20 doctors, 30 nurses, 25 grade-4 staff & 9 cleaners have joined duties. The Hospital will be available from 6 pm today. pic.twitter.com/gujvHc1TUU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 23, 2020

Again the super speciality hospital informs the GMCH is getting readied to turn into a full-scale COVID hospital.

Assam and Guwahati specifically going to handle 500-1000 patients in the coming days at this rate of growth and by the end of next month, it will be several thousand active cases if the people from outside do not stop coming.