More COVID hospitals as number swells

Assam has fast made arrangement for new dedicated COVID hospitals as the Corona positive number has swelled dramatically in the past 72 hours threatening a major crisis of bed in the next fortnight.
As the bed in the Mahendra Mohan Chaudhury hospital is fast getting filled up, from 5 pm today, the TB hospital of Ulubari will up as a COVID hospital. It has 120 beds.
Again the super speciality hospital informs the GMCH is getting readied to turn into a full-scale COVID hospital.
Assam and Guwahati specifically going to handle 500-1000 patients in the coming days at this rate of growth and by the end of next month, it will be several thousand active cases if the people from outside do not stop coming.