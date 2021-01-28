More Made In India Covid Vaccines Underway: PM Modi

The Prime Minister on Thursday addressed the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue via video conferencing.PM Modi also interacted with the CEOs during the event.

More than 400 top global leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu have marked their presence on the WEF platform by talking on a range of issues concerning these nations.

Lauding India’s response in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has developed two coronavirus vaccines so far which have been exported to over 150 countries and the world would see many more Made in India vaccines in the coming days.

Addressing the Forum, PM Modi said India has beaten all odds to battle the pandemic. “When Covid-19 arrived, India had its share of problems. At the beginning of last year, several experts and organizations had made several predictions that India would be most affected by the pandemic. Someone had even said that 700-800 million would be infected and someone had said that over two million Indians would die from the pandemic. Looking at the condition of countries with better health infrastructure, the world was right in worrying about us,” he said.

“India, however, took a proactive public participation approach and developed a Covid-specific health infrastructure and trained its resources to fight Covid,” the PM added.

PM Modi said that India, which is the home to the world’s 18 per cent population, has not only taken care of its citizens but also helped other countries by exporting PPE kits and masks.

The PM said India has started the world’s largest vaccination drive where it inoculated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers in just 12 days. “In next some months, we will achieve our target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with comorbidities,” the PM said. “India’s upcoming vaccines will help other countries at a swifter pace to fight the pandemic,” he added.

On the economic front, the PM said that even during the coronavirus induced lockdowns, India continued its economic activities and created employment opportunities through infrastructure projects worth trillions of rupees.