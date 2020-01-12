More Than 30% NRC Data Of Eight Major District Of Assam Have Lost Or Damaged

More than 30 percent of NRC 1951 data have been lost or damaged in eight major districts of Assam. Also, more than 50% NRC data were lost or damaged in three districts of Assam.

It’s raising a major question whether 1951 documents could effectively be used for future NRC updation, foreigner’s detection as well as much anticipated Clause VI protection.

In August 16, 2012, on behalf the then Home minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi, Assam Minister Rakibul Hussain while replying to a question of AIUDF MLA Abdur Rahim Khan informed that out of 27 districts Lakhimpur (63.5%), Nalbari (55.04%), Sonitpur (53.60%) were three districts where more than 50% NRC data were lost or damaged. In Barpeta (35.93%), Udalguri (35.42%), Jorhat (31.13%), Bongaigaon (30.02%) and Tinsukia (30%) more than 30% NRC data of 1951 were lost or damaged.

This explosive information was dug out from the archives of the Assam Assembly Question where for a change Assam Government gave a detailed district wise reply. The answer gave names of districts where NRC 1951 was lost or damaged more than 30%. The detailed answer was buried for years as everyone built castle around a list which actually partially exist.

In the previous story, we exclusively reported that six major districts Sivasagar, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Baksa and Chirang where NRC 1951 data were completely lost or damaged.

This information was intentionally kept aside by successive government. The NRC authorities realizing the problem allowed all other electoral rolls up to 1971 to be used as legacy data while applying for the NRC inclusion.