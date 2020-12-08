Morigaon: Adulterated Chemical Fertilizers Seized

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Adulterated Chemical Fertilizers
54

In an operation launched by Morigaon police, more than 300 bags of adulterated chemical fertilizers have been seized from a godown in Ahatguri.

Police said that some youths were running the business of adulterated fertilizers for many days. Police seized the fertilizers while it was being loaded on the truck for supplying it in Duliajan.

These adulterated fertilizers are being supplied to Jagiroad, Nagaon, Morigaon, Moirabari, Lahorighat, Duliajan and other places. It may be mentioned that these fertilizers are also being used to feed the fish in the ponds so that the fish could easily grow in a short span of time.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of the Morigaon Superintendent.

Police also arrested the prime accused Ayub Ali along with 13 others.

