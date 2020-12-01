Morigaon: Couple of AGP Members to Resign Today

A large number of workers from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) of the Morigaon constituency will resign from the party on Tuesday. The members of 22 regional committees, Yuba Parishad, Chattra Parishad, and Mahila Parishad will quit from the party expressing anger against the party leadership.

The members alleged that there is no real regionalism at the party. The party’s central body secretary and former Golaghat district committee president Paban Saikia along with several members also resigned from the party and its primary membership on Sunday. According to reports, a party meeting was held at Ganakpukhuri under Khumtai LAC. In the meeting, a tense situation prevailed among the workers on the role of AGP superior leaders.



Resigning from the party, Paban Saikia said that Khumtai LAC was the pillar of AGP and AGP leader late Prabin Kumar Gogoi had ruled the LAC for a long time. But, in the 2016 Assembly election, the AGP-BJP alliance gave the Khumtai LAC seat to a BJP candidate. As a result, BJP candidate Mrinal Saikia defeated Congress candidate Bismita Gogoi. Further, he said that AGP workers have been demanding Khumtai LAC seats for AGP this time. But they received information that in the forthcoming polls, the AGP would not get Khumtai LAC. Due to which the AGP workers are unsatisfied. The grassroots-level workers prefer and believe the real regionalism. But in the present scenario real regionalism is not seen in the party, said Paban Saikia.



