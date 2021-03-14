Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Morigaon DC, ADC Replaced Following EC Orders

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid the electioneering in Assam, on the recommendations of the Election Commission of India the government on Saturday replaced Morigaon deputy commissioner Leena Das and additional deputy commissioner Debjani Choudhury.

Home Secretary Rekha Bhuyan has been appointed as the new Morigaon deputy commissioner, while Department of Skill Employment and Entrepreneurship secretary Hanif Noorani has been transferred as the additional deputy commissioner of Morigaon.

An order from the personnel department stated the information, however, the reason for the transfer has not been stated.

In a separate order as per ECI’s recommendation, senior Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer Dipsikha Dey has been suspended for insubordination and negligence of duty, while Margherita circle officer Moonsoon Barkakati has been suspended with immediate effect for allegedly getting an OBC certificate through unfair means.

