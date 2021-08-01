Morigaon: Farmer And His Cow Dies Of Shock From Broken Electric Wire On Road

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Farmer Dies In Morigaon

A very terrible incident of electric shock has been reported in Morigaon’s Kumoi village of Assam on Sunday.

A farmer had died along with his cow on his way to the paddy field due to an electric shock today in the morning.

According to reports, a broken wire of electricity was lying on the road which the farmer and his cow stepped on unknowingly.

The farmer who unfortunately had to face death had been identified as Shiva Prasad Gogoi of Morigaon’s Kumoi village.

Meanwhile, the villages and the concerned people of Morigaon have accused the power department of their negligence in providing safe electricity to the people.

Also Read: Morigaon Police Shoots Rapist

