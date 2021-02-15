Morigaon: Homen Borgohain inaugurated Library “Sahityarathi”

Good news for book lovers, Eminent Litterateur and former President of Assam Sahitya Sabha Homen Borgohain on Monday inaugurated a Library “Sahityarathi” at the Office of the Superintendent of Police in Morigaon.

Former Principal Secretary of Assam Sahitya Sabha , Basanta Goswami also attended the inauguration.

Today Eminent Litterateur and former President of Assam Sahitya Sabha Sjt Homen Borgohain inaugurated a Library"Sahityarathi"at the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Morigaon.Former Principal Secretary of Assam Sahitya Sabha Basanta Goswami also attended the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/hvLsexQYWh — Morigaon Police (@MorigaonPolice) February 14, 2021

For the first time, a book Library has been set up under the supervision of the District Superintendent of Police, Assam Police.

The Superintendent of Police said, “This library will be able to awaken new thinking among the police officials and the book readers of the districts”.