Morigaon: Homen Borgohain inaugurated Library “Sahityarathi”

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
2

Good news for book lovers, Eminent Litterateur and former President of Assam Sahitya Sabha Homen Borgohain on Monday inaugurated  a Library “Sahityarathi” at the Office of the Superintendent of Police in Morigaon.

Former Principal Secretary of Assam Sahitya Sabha , Basanta Goswami also attended the inauguration.

Related News

Advanced Paed. Onco Ward Inaugurated at BBCI

Tezpur: Assam Regt & Arunachal Scouts Signs Affiliation…

Myanmar: PEC Expresses Concern Over Internet Shut Down

Boko: ME School Teacher Commits Suicide

For the first time, a book Library  has been set up under the supervision of the District Superintendent of Police, Assam Police.

The Superintendent of Police said, “This library will be able to awaken new thinking among the police officials and the book readers of the districts”.

You might also like
Regional

Landslide sweeps building in Mizoram, kills 10

National

5 migrant workers killed; 15 injured in Madhya Pradesh

Regional

Arunachal flood | At least 800 People stranded

Top Stories

Kerala Man Sentenced To Life For Joining ISIS

Top Stories

Hima avoiding training, AFI unhappy

Top Stories

Thomas Cook shuts down

Comments
Loading...