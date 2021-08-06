Morigaon: Man Sells 3-Year-Old Son To Buy Drugs

In a shocker from Assam’s Morigaon, a man reportedly sold his three-year-old son for Rs 40,000 in a bid to buy drugs.

The mother of the child, Rukmina Begum, said her husband sold their son to a lady named Sajida Begum in Laharighat’s Goroimori for buying drugs.

The accused man, identified as one Aminul Hoque, is a resident of Barbari village. Rukmina said he has been dealing drugs since last three years.

She alleged that her husband also runs a sex racket at his residence.

“I repeatedly asked him many times to stop dealing drugs, but he never listened to me instead, he tortured me and sent me back to my father’s house. Since then, I have been staying at my father’s house and it has been four months now,” Rukmina told reporters.

According to Rukmina, Aminul had visited her father’s place a few days ago and brought the child with him, saying that he would apply for his aadhar card.

After he did not return in 2-3 days, Rukima enquired her in-laws about her child, but even they did not know where he was.

Upon asking the neighbours, it was revealed that Aminul had sold their son to Sajida Begum for buying drugs.

Later, Rukmina visited Sajida’s house and asked for her son. Sajida however refused to give the child back asked for the money first.

A complaint was later filed by Rukmina against Aminul and Sajida Begum. Both were arrested and the child was handed over to Rukmina.