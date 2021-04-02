Morigaon Police Provides PSO To Journalist Nazrul Islam

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Nazrul Islam
1,114

The Morigaon Police have provided PSO to the journalist of Pratidin Time Nazrul Islam after he was threatened by state minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday over the phone.

Hazarika threatened the journalist after a news has been aired which showed his wife Aaimee Baruah saying that ‘We Need CAA’ while campaigning for her husband.

Hazarika also threatened Islam of killing him and that he will be ‘nowhere’.

Related News

AJYCP Takes Out Bike Rally Against CAA

Rahul Gandhi is a Political Tourist: JP Nadda

Priyanka Gandhi Cancels Assam visit as Family Members Test…

EC Suspends 4 Officials After EVM Found On BJP Candidate’s…

Following the incident, journalists from across the state and other political and non-political organizations reacted for threatening a journalist.

The journalist also filed an FIR and thereafter he was provided with the PSO by the Morigaon Superintendent of Police Nanda Singh.

You might also like
Regional

Drugs seized in Dhubri: 2 arrested

World

Cyber-Attack Launched Against Iran

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: 1218 active cases recorded

Sports

Serena Williams pulls out of Miami Open

Top Stories

Assam: Gadkari Lays Foundation Stone For 27 Highway Projects

Top Stories

Meghalaya Impose Entry Ban Of Travellers From UK

Comments
Loading...