Morigaon Police Provides PSO To Journalist Nazrul Islam

The Morigaon Police have provided PSO to the journalist of Pratidin Time Nazrul Islam after he was threatened by state minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday over the phone.

Hazarika threatened the journalist after a news has been aired which showed his wife Aaimee Baruah saying that ‘We Need CAA’ while campaigning for her husband.

Hazarika also threatened Islam of killing him and that he will be ‘nowhere’.

Following the incident, journalists from across the state and other political and non-political organizations reacted for threatening a journalist.

The journalist also filed an FIR and thereafter he was provided with the PSO by the Morigaon Superintendent of Police Nanda Singh.