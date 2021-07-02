Morigaon Police Shoots Rapist

A rapist was shot by the police at Balidonga of Bhuragaon in Morigaon district.

The shot rapist is identified as Syed Ali aka Patha.

As per sources, the police nabbed him in relation with child rapist and murdering.

The police nabbed Patha and was taking him to the spot where the incident of rape and murder took place.

Trying to seize the opportunity, Patha ran away trying to flee from the police clutches.

However, Patha, the murderer was shot at by the police and is severely injured.

Meanwhile, he has been rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for his treatment.

Earlier, Ali had raped and murdered the minor girl on June 20 (Sunday). The body was later found at a paddy field at Balidonga.

Also Read: Morigaon Rape And Murder Accused Arrested