Morigaon Rape And Murder Accused Arrested

The accused in the rape and murder case of a 9-year-old girl in Morigaon district has been apprehended by Assam police late Saturday night.

The accused is identified as one Syed Ali (65), a former priest of a mosque.

Ali had raped and murdered the minor girl on June 20 (Sunday). The body was later found at a paddy field at Balidonga.

Sources say he had committed such acts before as well.

On June 25, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had ordered a probe into the “unfortunate” incident that took place.

Following an operation on Saturday, Morigaon police were able to nab the culprit, after exactly a week.

The incident has caused furore among the public and demanded death penalty for the accused.

