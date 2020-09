A large consignment of drugs was seized along with the arrest of two drug peddlers in Morigaon’s Mikirbheta area on Wednesday night.

A team led by Mridul Hazarika, the officer-in-charge of Mikirbheta police station, raided the Shilpukhuri area and nabbed two notorious drug peddlers along with a large number of tablets and banned drugs.

In this connection, fugitive drug peddlers Minarul and Saidul have been arrested.