Mortal Remains of Martyr Dilip Kumar Das Reaches Assam

The mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Dilip Kumar Das who was martyred in an encounter with the Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Sunday has reached Borjhar airport on Tuesday.

His mortal remains will be taken to 175 CRPF camp situated at Dharapur to pay the last tribute. Highly placed officers of CRPF, Assam Police will pay tribute to the mortal remains of Das with state honour, and thereafter it will be taken to his hometown at Sarupathar.

It may be mentioned that two jawans from Assam were martyred in the encounter on Sunday.