Mortal Remains Of Martyr Mritunjoy Chutia Reached Dibrugarh

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
138

Mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Mritunjoy Chutia who was martyred on Thursday has reached  Dibrugarh Airport on Saturday. Chutia’s body, who was killed in a grenade blast at Jammu and Kashmir will be sent to his native village at Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji district.

Chutia’s mortal remains was carried to Dibrugarh Airport by an Indigo flight from Jammu and Kashmir.

Top officials of the CRPF paid their last respects to the martyred constable.

Related News

J & K: PM Modi Launches Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Assam: Dry Run of COVID-19 Vaccination on Dec 28-29

BARC Confirms TRP Manipulation: Mumbai Police

3,204 Illegal Entrants Nabbed Along Indo-Bangladesh Border:…

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) paid tribute through its official twitter handle to constable Mritunjoy Chutia who was martyred in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Notably, some militants tossed a grenade on the CRPF party stationed at Tawheed Chowk in Dudderhama area of Ganderbal.

Chutia  joined the 115 Battalion of CRPF in 2018.

You might also like
Top Stories

Dibrugarh: 6 Arrested For Demanding Money From Hospital

National

PM Modi gifts 200 cows to Rwandan villagers as a part of Girinka Programme

Pratidin Exclusive

Gene Deitch: The Man Who Made our ‘Childhood awesome’

National

Phase IV LS Polls : Campaign ends today

Regional

Alleged Bangladeshi pushed back by MZP

Top Stories

RTI activist Dulal Bora in govt axe cry

Comments
Loading...