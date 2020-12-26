Mortal Remains Of Martyr Mritunjoy Chutia Reached Dibrugarh

Mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Mritunjoy Chutia who was martyred on Thursday has reached Dibrugarh Airport on Saturday. Chutia’s body, who was killed in a grenade blast at Jammu and Kashmir will be sent to his native village at Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji district.

Chutia’s mortal remains was carried to Dibrugarh Airport by an Indigo flight from Jammu and Kashmir.

Top officials of the CRPF paid their last respects to the martyred constable.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) paid tribute through its official twitter handle to constable Mritunjoy Chutia who was martyred in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Notably, some militants tossed a grenade on the CRPF party stationed at Tawheed Chowk in Dudderhama area of Ganderbal.

Chutia joined the 115 Battalion of CRPF in 2018.