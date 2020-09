MoS Railways Suresh Angadi Dies Of COVID

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday.

Following his swab samples returning positive for COVID-19 on September 11, Angadi was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after he contracted COVID-19.

Angadi is the first union cabinet minister to pass away. In May 2019, Angadi became the Minister of State for Railways.

The 65-year-old BJP leader hailed from Karnataka. He had been elected to Lok Sabha from Belagavi in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Angadi is survived by his wife and two daughters.