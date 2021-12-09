Most Wanted Conman Sushanta Baruah Caught From Jorhat

Meanwhile, the most wanted conman reportedly has cases against him in Paltan Bazar PS, Fatasil PS, and Dispur PS.

In an operation conducted by the Hatigaon Police on Wednesday, most wanted conman Sushanta Baruah was caught from Jorhat.

Conman Sushanta Baruah was accused of taking money from banks under false identities. The conman was arrested after one Trideep Gogoi had complained about him.

Sushanta Baruah was arrested by the Hatigaon Police from his residence in Jorhat last night.

Meanwhile, the most wanted conman reportedly has cases against him in Paltan Bazar PS, Fatasil PS, and Dispur PS. Apart from these, he had cases in many other police stations all across the state.

Cases against are registered with the CBI as well.

